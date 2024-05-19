Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,882 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,733. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.33. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.