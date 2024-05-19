Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. 4,790,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

