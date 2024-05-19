Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

