Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 119,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.06. 4,098,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.85. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.