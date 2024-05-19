LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $110.50 Average PT from Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.86.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

