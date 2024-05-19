Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.70 and a 200-day moving average of $224.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

