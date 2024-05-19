Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 395,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LOW traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $231.11. 1,968,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.70 and a 200 day moving average of $224.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

