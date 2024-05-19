Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,232 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.67% of Lululemon Athletica worth $432,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

