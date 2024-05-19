Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Luxfer worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 77.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 731,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 320,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR opened at $12.05 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $330.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

