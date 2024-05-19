M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,432 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of M.D.C. worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 940,810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 168,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 168,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 56.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 305,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 109,859 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

