Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGNI. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.95.

MGNI stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 59.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

