Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,799. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.