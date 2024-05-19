Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $248.82 and a 52-week high of $345.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

