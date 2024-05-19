Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 22 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

ORLY traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,012.06. 401,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,080.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,026.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,797 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

