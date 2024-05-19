Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,378. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

