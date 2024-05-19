Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $16.59 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.38% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,770. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

