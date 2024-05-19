Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 1,785,137 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,347,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 38,752,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,770,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

