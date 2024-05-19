Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.91. 1,114,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $135.56 and a 12 month high of $187.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

