Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $532.55. 312,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.05. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $391.39 and a 52 week high of $538.26.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.