Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QJUN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 975.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 119,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of BATS QJUN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,056 shares. The stock has a market cap of $329.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

