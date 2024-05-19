Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 4,409 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after buying an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,493,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,404,000 after purchasing an additional 592,292 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 494,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after purchasing an additional 409,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,763,000 after purchasing an additional 219,255 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.68. 239,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

