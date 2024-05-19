Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 467 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.60.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.