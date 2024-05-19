Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 6,869 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,847. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.