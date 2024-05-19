Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 358,319 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,343,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,757,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $131.34. 68,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,988. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $132.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.