Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 4,854 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

