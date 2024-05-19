Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.65. 1,313,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,792. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.08.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

