Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,518,000. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.4% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Analog Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,321. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

