Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,478 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Amphenol worth $60,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 468,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,469,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,506,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $133.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

