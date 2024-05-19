Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $77.33 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,651 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 3.5% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Microchip Technology worth $77,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,046,000 after purchasing an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

