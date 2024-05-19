Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $1,808,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,131 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $54.75. 2,610,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,699. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $54.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

