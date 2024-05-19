Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 28,289 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,289 shares during the quarter. HEICO comprises 1.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of HEICO worth $41,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in HEICO by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.54. 224,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.93. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. HEICO’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HEI. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About HEICO



HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

