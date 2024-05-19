Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,186 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the period. Linde makes up 2.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $60,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Linde by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.52. 1,150,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.19. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

