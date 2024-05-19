Marathon Capital Management Acquires 9,150 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $910,361,000 after buying an additional 956,452 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $808,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,178 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

GOLD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,079,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,239,848. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.