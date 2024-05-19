Marathon Capital Management Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.2% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,286 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,430. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.3 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.86. 5,799,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $196.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

