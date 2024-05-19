Marathon Capital Management Has $1.44 Million Stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Marathon Capital Management cut its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,750 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in DocGo were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,984 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in DocGo by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 493.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,626 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In other DocGo news, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at $509,980.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $146,150 in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocGo Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,597. The company has a market capitalization of $312.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

