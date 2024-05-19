Marathon Capital Management Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.08. 1,886,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.