Marathon Capital Management Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

ARCC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

