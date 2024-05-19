Marathon Capital Management Has $961,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

