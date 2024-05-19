Marathon Capital Management Invests $6.41 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,000. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.90. 2,791,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

