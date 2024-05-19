Marathon Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.4% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $206,507,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after buying an additional 2,890,185 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 163.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,924,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $216,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. 4,670,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,733. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

