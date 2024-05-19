Marathon Capital Management Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 15.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.80. 3,187,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.50. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $265.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.