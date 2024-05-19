Marathon Capital Management Trims Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.34% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 109,015 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,792,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. 153,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,593. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,158 shares of company stock worth $14,268,717. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

