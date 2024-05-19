Marathon Capital Management Trims Stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Colony Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,702,928 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 123.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 156,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1,129.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 137,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EVLV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.69. 874,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,597. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

