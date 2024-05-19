Marathon Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 1.5% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.19% of Healthpeak Properties worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

