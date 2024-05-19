Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises about 1.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 5,648,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,375. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

