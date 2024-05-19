Mark Brosius Sells 63 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 63 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.19, for a total value of $24,959.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,876.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $398.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

