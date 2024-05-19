Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Increased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,475,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,552,000 after purchasing an additional 566,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMC traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.64. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.47 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.