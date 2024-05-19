Matisse Capital Acquires Shares of 7,106 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,106,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,219,300. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

