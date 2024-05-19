Matisse Capital Invests $270,000 in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $160,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of SPE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,488. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

