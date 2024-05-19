Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $1,046,246.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,694,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,489,740.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 382,156 shares of company stock worth $5,073,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,950. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

